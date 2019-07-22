John Corbett ready for 'Sex and the City' reboot, says girlfriend Bo Derek

John Corbett is all for 'Sex and the City' reboot and would love to reprise his former role as Aiden in the revamped version.

Corbett's girlfriend Bo Derek, during an exclusive interaction with Us Weekly, suggested that while she does not know how the makers would incorporate an old Aiden in the plot, her 58-year-old boyfriend is interested in the opportunity if at all it is a possibility.

"They had a little thing last time (in Sex and the City 2), but he's always ready. He loves, he adores (co-star Sarah Jessica Parker). All the girls," Derek asserted.

Being a huge SATC fan, Derek revealed that she loved Corbett's character in the HBO series even "before met him". She also said that Aiden shares some similarities with the famous character.

"I mean, he is really dear and sweet, but he's also a wild man. That part isn't in the show," she added.

The HBO show, which started in 1998 and had a strong run for six seasons, featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in pivotal roles.

