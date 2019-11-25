Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan.

"Pink ball in Adelaide is a pretty similar length to red ball here. You want to get it quite full. The pink ball does swing for probably a bit longer, and if you've got a new one at night we know what can happen," Cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"I missed the one last year against Sri Lanka (in Brisbane, due to a back injury), so I am looking forward to getting back bowling with the pink one," he added.

Australia won the first Test match by an innings and five runs against Pakistan. The second Test between both teams will be a day-night Test match at Adelaide.

"I love Adelaide the most I think. I have had good success there - often it is a pink ball game now, but we played red-ball last year and it still did a bit for most the game," Hazlewood said.

"It keeps you interested when the ball is a bit older and the wicket is a bit flatter, there is still a little bit there for you throughout the day," he added.

The second Test will begin on November 29.

