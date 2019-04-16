Give me Rs 75 lakh or permit me to sell my kidney: LS candidate from Balaghat tells EC

Kishore Samrite, a former MLA who is contesting the polls as an from constituency, has requested the to either provide Rs 75 lakh or permit him to sell his kidney to gather funds for contesting the ongoing polls.

In his letter to Deepak Arya, Samrite said, "The of India has fixed the upper expenditure limit at Rs 75 lakh for elections. I do not have so much money to contest the polls. I urge either provide me Rs 75 lakh or ask some to give me a loan. If not, then allow me to sell one of my kidneys."

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Samrite said he wrote to the EC as he will not be able to collect the required funds by the time campaigning ends.

"Only 15 days are left for campaigning. I cannot collect so much money in such a short period. This is the reason why I have urged the poll body to give me Rs 75 lakh. Candidates contesting against me are all corrupt. They have extorted money from the locals. I want to develop this region and uplift the poor in the society," he added.

Samrite had earlier represented Lanji constituency seat in district as an SP candidate.

Polling in will be held in four phases - on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)