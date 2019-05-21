K'tka Dy CM slams Congress' Roshan Baig for 'flop campaign' remarks

Deputy G Parameshwara on Tuesday slammed for his claim that both state unit and should be blamed for the "flop poll campaign" in the state.

Parameshwara said that it is Baig's personal opinion and not the party's opinion or assessment.

"As far as his statement is concerned it is his individual personal opinion so you should ask him. It is not the party's opinion or assessment," Parameshwara said while being asked about Roshan Baig's reported comments about Gundurao and

Baig, who is at loggerheads with the party after not getting a ticket to contest the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, slammed Gundurao and asserting that "these two leaders should be held responsible if Congress doesn't perform well in the "

While speaking to ANI earlier today, Baig reiterated he is upset with the fact that no seats were given to Christians and only one seat to Muslims in "No seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka, they were ignored. I'm upset with this, we have been used," he said.

Parameshwara further spoke about Congress KC Venugopal's visit to Bengaluru and said: "Venugopal is Congress in-charge, he has to take stock of the political situation. There is a political development, everyone knows about it and there is nothing to hide. When results are out, he will discuss our options with senior leaders and take it forward from there."

Karnataka Deputy further showed disappointment over the attitude of the Centre in handling drought situation in the state. "It is unfortunate that we have received just Rs 900 crore against Rs 4,000 crore allocated to We have submitted a memorandum of Rs 2,600 crore. The is not treating Karnataka in a proper perspective," Parmeshwara said.

Amidst the speculation of a rift between Congress and JD(S) alliance in the state, HD Kumaraswamy has canceled his visit to to meet Election Commission, along with the 21 opposition parties, over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Kumaraswamy had canceled his visit after expressing concern over the vulnerability of EVMs on Monday.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the will be announced on May 23.

