Neeraj Chopra undergoes elbow surgery

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday 'undergone' a surgery in his right elbow, which he mentioned will require 'some months' of rehabilitation.
The 21-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle: "Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing. Hoping to return stronger."
"Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," he added.
Chopra did not mention a specific date for his return. Hence, he raised doubts over his participation in the World Championship, which is set to commence in Doha from September 27 to October 6.
Moreover, Chopra, who had won gold at the Asian Games 2018 and Commonwealth Games 2018, already missed the Asian Championship held in Doha last month.
