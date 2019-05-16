Deepika Padukone slays in princess looks

-
Finally actor Deepika Padukone has revealed her look from her red carpet appearance in the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival 2019 in France.
The 'Padmavat' star looks nothing less than a princess straight out of a classic tale. She has worn an off-white gown with a big brown bow. The long trail of the gown further adds the oomph to the outfit and the beautiful eye makeup adds to the overall look of the actor.
"Taaaaddaaaaa!!!#Cannes2019. lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin," she captioned the image.
Earlier today, Deepika had shared pictures of her preparation for her red carpet appearance. Also, the diva was spotted rocking chic look at the airport in France.
She wore a white button-down shirt, paired with a chambray shirt and loose denim pants. She accessorised her look with polarized black shades and red stiletto heel. Simple red lips and centre parted straight hair completed her look.
Last year, Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.
In another look, she wowed the fashion police in a sleeveless figure-hugging Zuhair Murad gown with plunging neckline and fully beaded in white shimmering stones with matching cape.
At this year's Met Gala Deepika wore a stunning strapless pink coloured gown by Zac Posen and resembled a life-size Barbie doll.
She opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of pink diamond earrings and a statement cuff. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.
