EC collecting details regarding Prakash Ambedkar's reported remarks against the Commission

The of is gathering details regarding the comments reportedly made by Prakash Ambedkar against the poll body, an said here on Thursday.

"It has come to our notice that such an incident has happened. We are taking inputs from the of Yavatmal. We will take all facts into consideration before taking appropriate action," said Shirish Mohod, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer,

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, on Thursday came into spotlight for threatening to take action against the of (ECI) if his party is voted to power.

While addressing a public gathering at Yavatmal, Ambedkar called the biased and slammed the organisation for directing political parties to not talk about the terror attack in Pulwama.

"I would like to know why we are not allowed to talk about the Pulwama terror attack when it is permitted under Constitution. Let our government come to power, we will not spare the Election Commission. We will keep them in jail for two days. The Commission is no more neutral. It is functioning as a BJP aide," he said.

Prakash Ambedkar is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Solapur and Akola constituencies as a candidate of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) - an alliance of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Janata Dal(S) in

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

