Karnataka bypolls: Voting concludes, Bellary records highest turnout

The voting in the three and two Assembly constituencies of the state have concluded, with the parliamentary constituency recording the highest voter turnout on Saturday.

witnessed 63.85 per cent of voter turnout, while Shimoga and Mandya constituencies recorded 61.05 per cent and 53.93 per cent of voter turnout respectively.

Legislative assembly constituencies Ramanagaram and Jamkhandi recorded 73.71 per cent and 81.58 per cent of voting, respectively.

The results of polling will be declared on November 6.

The terms for the Bellary, Shimoga and Mandya seats will be too short considering the fact that the elections are due next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)