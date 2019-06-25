Katrina Kaif hints reprise of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

shared a picture with Kumar from the sets of their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', which hints about the inclusion of 'Tip Tip Paani' song remake in the film.

In the monochrome picture, the two actors can be seen posing with their heads wrapped in towels.

"Singing in the rain," Katrina captioned the picture in an

[{208efb1f-18c9-4f03-9209-b6ed71e67790:intradmin/Katrina_25.JPG}]

While the actors did not elaborate, fans were quick enough to react on the post.

"R u shooting for Tip Tip paani remake," one user wrote.

While the second user wrote, "Tip tip paani magic, so hot ! Can't wait."

A while ago, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' revealed that the 90s hit song featuring him alongside was synonymous with him and his career.

also mentioned that he would have been disappointed if the song would have been recreated by any other

Thanking Ratan Jain, head honcho of Venus, who reportedly owns the right to the original number, tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."

'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to hit screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. In a teaser to the climax of 'Simmba', Akshay was revealed as entering as an

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay is seen in the garb of a with a revolver in his hand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)