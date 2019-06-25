Filming abusive scenes with Nicole Kidman was horrible: Alexander Skarsgard

'Big Little Lies' star opened up about filming abusive and intimate scenes with co-star

In its ongoing season 2, Skarsgard's onscreen character Perry Wright looms over the plot. He is in an abusive but steamy relationship with Kidman, reported

Speaking on KISS FM's ' and Show' Skarsgard spoke about the difficulty both he and face while filming the intense scenes, giving the full credit for why they worked.

"I mean, was extraordinary to work with Nicole. She's not only an but she's also like the most lovely and generous and sweet woman. So of course, shooting those scenes were horrible. Absolutely horrible," said Skarsgard.

Revealing that Kidman refused to use a stunt double, Skarsgard, said, "She is incredibly committed and we did have a body double, like a stunt double on set, for you know, when I throw her over chairs and stuff and when gets really violent, and Nicole wanted to do herself."

"Nicole and I had some time together to build up that trust before shooting those scenes which was crucial to have, because again, some of them are very violent and very physical and very psychologically draining," he continued.

Skarsgard also revealed said that Kidman was bruised in the process as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)