Khashoggi murder: Lack of information irks US senators

-
ALSO READ
Turkey media publish image of 'local collaborator' in Khashoggi killing
UN human rights expert to visit Turkey over Khashoggi murder
UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June
Report: Khashoggi's fiancee could also have been a victim
Turkey set for international probe into Khashoggi death
-
United States Senators on Monday expressed their frustration over the lack of new information in the murder of the US-resident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reports Al Jazeera.
"It was a complete waste of time. I knew more than they did," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said after the meeting on the status of the investigation into Khashoggi's assassination.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also said that the briefing had "zero" new information. "They (White House) don't want us to have a conversation about the intelligence. These folks had no new information," he added.
Notably, the United State President Donald Trump administration has already missed a February deadline to file a final report to Congress on Khashoggi's death.
Khashoggi was killed and his body was allegedly dismembered in October last year in Istanbul.
Washington has long blamed Saudi's royal family, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of orchestrating the scribe's killing that took place inside the Saudi Consulate.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU