Kin of BJP workers killed in WB poll violence reach Delhi

Kin of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in arrived here to take part in Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday evening.

Fifty-four family members reached New Railway Station at around 10:25 am by They were accompanied by some BJP state unit leaders.

They will stay at Kalibari guest house in Gol Dakkhana area at Mandir Marg in New and will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm at the

A man, whose father was killed in poll violence allegedly by Trinamool supporters, said that he felt great to be invited by the

Backtracking on her earlier stance, Chief Minister on Wednesday declined to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony objecting to the invitation extended to families of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the state.

She contested the allegations saying no political murders took place in Bengal during the elections.

Reacting to Mamata's decision to stay away from the ceremony, who reached said, "How will she (Mamata) come? She knows if she will come here, she will have to face the victims. What answer will she give? She did not come because she knows she could not face us."

All seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections in were marred by violence, with both the BJP and the TMC trading blame over the issue.

BJP has made deep inroads into the by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and cutting the TMC down to size by limiting its win in only 22 seats against 34 it bagged in 2014.

In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP secured a clear majority with 303 seats, while was at a distant 52.

