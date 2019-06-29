Super 30: Anand's students fight off English fear with 'Basanti no dance'

Hrithik Roshan shared yet another track 'Basanti No Dance' from his upcoming release 'Super 30' picturing a musical way to fight off the fear of English.

The video starts with a student complaining about not knowing English and this when Anand (Hrithik) tells them to stage a play in front of the city in English. Anand's students take it to the streets and start iterating the word 'No' in a rhythmic way.

Set on the backdrop of Holi, the song starts with 'Basanti No Dance in front of these dogs' which finds a resemblance to the famous dialogue from the 1975 drama film 'Sholay'.

The three-minute nine-second song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with simple beats, takes you on an entertaining journey with the students from Bihar who are struggling to grasp English as they speak broken sentences mixed with Bhojpuri.

Hrithik shared the song, sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar, on his Twitter handle with a dialogue he says at the end of the song.

The actor seems to be loving his character from the film. Recently, he shared a picture of him in a rugged avatar depicting the 'papad selling' days of Anand Kumar's journey.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic chronicles the life story of India's mathematician Anand's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Under the 'Super 30' initiative, Anand trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute.

Produced by Reliance and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

