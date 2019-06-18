Delhi court extends NIA custody of terror funding accused by 7 days

A on Tuesday extended the NIA of Mohammad Ghulambashir Dharampuria to seven days in connection with Falah-i- (FIF) terror funding case.

Investigation Agency (NIA), during the hearing, sought a 10-day extension of his remand, however, after hearing the arguments of both extended the for 7 days.

Dharampuria was earlier taken into a 5-day which ended on 18 June.

"Dharampuria needs to be further interrogated in order to get complete information about the funding chain through hawala channels," the investigating agency told the court.

Earlier, NIA had informed the court that Dharampuria flew to to evade his examination and arrest.

MS Khan, appearing on behalf of accused, claimed that the NIA is stating facts wrongly. He further said that it was the accused who approached the agency to join the probe and gave his flight details since he is not involved in the matter.

Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat's was arrested by the Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 12 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on his arrival from

He is accused of receiving funds from operatives through hawala channels for nefarious activities and creating unrest in

The agency had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for him and his arrest is the fifth in the case.

