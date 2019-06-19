Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee make official debut as a couple

Dewan and Steve have made their relationship public!

The two, who first sparked romance rumours in the fall of 2018, stepped out for a date night at WWE's Monday Night Raw, reported E! News.

previously revealed Steve is a "huge wrestling fan" who eventually got her into the sport.

The much-in-love couple also documented their fun night out on Stories, with Steve sharing that it was Jenna's first time at Monday Night Raw.

The couple also posed for a picture in the audience as they enjoyed their night.

Later, the went backstage, where they met Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who called her wrestling idol and crush.

The date night shows that the couple is still going strong, about eight months after their romance first made headlines. A source gave E! News more insight into Jenna and Steve's relationship status.

"Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship. He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable," the insider shared.

The source added that they are together "a lot" and he is becoming a "big part" of Jenna's daughter's life.

"He's a kind, good hearted guy and Jenna feels so lucky to have found him. She feels very confident and secure with him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt. They are very much in love and getting serious," the source shared with E! News.

Jenna shares a 6-year-old daughter named with her ex

