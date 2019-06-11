Lasith Malinga will fly back to Sri Lanka after match against Bangladesh

pacer will fly back home after his side's clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played today, as Malinga's mother-in-law passed away.

However, the 35-year old pacer is likely to join the team in their next match which will be played against on June 15.

" will leave the team following Sri Lanka's Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away. He is expected to join the team, before the team's next #CWC19 game, which will be played against on 15th," tweeted.

After faced a massive 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, they managed to win their next match against by 34 runs. shined in the match as he took three wickets in the match and gave away just 39 runs from his 6.4 over.

However, their third match against was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Sri Lanka will now compete with at Bristol County Ground today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)