Nine civilians were killed in an airstrike carried out by (LNA) on a military store of the rival UN-backed government in the eastern part of country's capital on Saturday, authorities said.

said that the casualties included two women and one child. A nearby hospital was also damaged in the airstrikes, reports

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed (GNA) governs Libya's western region from

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

