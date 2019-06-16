Libya: 9 killed in airstrike by LNA in eastern Tripoli

Nine civilians were killed in an airstrike carried out by Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on a military store of the rival UN-backed government in the eastern part of country's capital Tripoli on Saturday, authorities said.
Libyan Health Ministry spokesperson Fawzi Wanis said that the casualties included two women and one child. A nearby hospital was also damaged in the airstrikes, reports Xinhua news agency.
Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.
Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.
The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU