Syria: 7 killed in air strikes by Assad regime

At least seven were killed in air strikes by the on the northwest province of on Saturday.

Around 15 other suffered in the attacks by regime.

Out of seven, three people were killed in an air strike on the town of Maaret al-Numan, while in al-Bara, three children and their father were killed, reported Al Jazeera

Even though the Province is one of four designated de-escalation zones in Syria, it is still home to at least 30,000 gunmen. The war has been raging since 2011 in

In September last year, and agreed on a ceasefire on Idlib, where the two sides agreed that the province would act as a de-escalation zone and promised to refrain from staging acts of aggression in the demarcated area.

However, regime forces have been launching several attacks in the de-escalation zone, thereby violating the truce terms.

Over 170 civilians have lost their lives in since April 25. The province is home to about three million people.

More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.

