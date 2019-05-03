Libya: Death toll rises to 392 in Tripoli fighting

-
More than 390 people have lost their lives and over 1,900 are wounded due to the fighting between UN-backed government forces and Khalifa Haftar's army in Tripoli since April 04, according to the World Health Organisation.
Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The Libyan National Army-backed parliament controlled the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.
Around 50,000 people have also been displaced, ever since Haftar launched his campaign to take over GNA-controlled Tripoli in early April, as per Xinhua.
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Thursday said there will be no cease-fire until Khalifa's forces "return to where they came from," during a cabinet meeting.
As the situation escalated, countries like India, Nepal, USA removed their peace-keeping forces from the region. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has repeatedly called for all Indians to leave Tripoli immediately. Furthermore, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has urged all Indians in the country to observe "extreme caution," as the situation continues to deteriorate.
