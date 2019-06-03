JUST IN
Light-moderate rains very likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra, Telangana for next 5 days

ANI  |  General News 

Light-moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next five days, MeT department said.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central way of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast between 3.1 to 4.5 kilometres main sea level. Under its influence light moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for next five days," Raja Rao, Meteorologist, Met Department, Hyderabad told ANI.

"In Telangana, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated places for next five days. Heat wave conditions are also likely to prevail in isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 5, 6 and 7. Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana today," he added.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 21:35 IST

