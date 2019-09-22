Limits crossed when FIR mentioned Azam Khan's late mother as accused, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday said that limits were crossed when the name of Azam Khan's late mother was included as an accused in a case.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, which also included the name of his late mother as an accused in a case related to a government land.

Speaking at a press conference here about the cases against Khan, Yadav said, "Cases against him are politically motivated. Cases are registered against his family members but the limits were crossed when his mother's, who passed away a long time back, name was also included in the case."

"I would like to tell the Election Commission that if these types of administrators are there then it will be difficult to conduct polls," he said.

"The cases registered are totally political. The cases against Khan were registered to win the Assembly seat left vacant by Khan who won in the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)