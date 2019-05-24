Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar; 2 dead

Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at in on Thursday night.

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC

The injured were taken to in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)