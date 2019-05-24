CM KCR's daughter K Kavita loses to BJP's first-time candidate D Arvindh

Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavita defeated from parliamentary constituency by the BJP's first-time candidate D Arvindh with a margin of 70,875 votes.

"Win or lose, my life is dedicated to the public. I fought hard during Agitation and as an worked sincerely for my constituency and will continue to fight for the people of Nizamabad," she said.

"I thank people of who gave me a chance to serve for last five years," she added.

She also congratulated D Aravind for winning the election.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Pradesh Committee (TPCC) won Nalgonda parliamentary constituency with a margin of 25,682 votes against TRS candidate

TRS won nine parliamentary seats in Telangana, wherein the BJP won four parliamentary seats, the won three and the AIMIM won one seat.

BJP Secunderabad parliamentary constituency candidate also won with a lead of 62,114 against TRS candidate

