Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome from a huge gathering of people.

Birla said he was very delighted to see such a warm reception.

Speaking on the Union Budget, Birla said, "I am thankful to all the parliamentarian for their cooperation during the presentation of the Budget."

Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes.

Sun, July 07 2019.

