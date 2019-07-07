Asansol clash: Jitendra Kr Tiwari lodges complaint against Babul Supriyo

Asansol Municipal Corporation Mayor Jitendra Kr Tiwari on Saturday lodged a complaint against BJP leader and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo after clashes broke out between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress workers in the area.

In a letter to Officer-in-Charge, Asansol South Police Station, Tiwari stated, "You are very well aware of the fact that Asansol Municipal Corporation had organised a blood donation camp on July 5 to meet the deficiency of blood in Blood Bank of Asansol district hospital. Unfortunately, the members and hooligans of BJP with the provocation of the MP of Asansol, Babul Supriyo, without taking any permission, have gathered and tried to rampage this great work. As a result, many people were forced to leave the place and restrained from joining this magnificent cause out of fear."

Tiwari added, "It is to be noted that Asansol Municipal Corporation has taken the onus of working for people under Asansol Municipal Corporation area and shall organise such blood donation camps and others in near future. In this regard, I would like you to take necessary steps against such kind of ill-efforts from the above party in future from your end."

Babul Supriyo said, "I would refrain from making any comments on a TMC district president... Videos are available of masked men brandishing weapons in front of the police... These are goons and their leader makes a comment... I would not respond to them... Permission was sought, which was given. We had permission to do the demonstration for the people."

The ruckus started while the TMC was organising a blood donation camp in the region. Workers from both the parties hurled abuses and pelted stones at each other.

Minutes after receiving the news of the clashes, the local police immediately erected several barricades in five major areas of the region.

Police informed media that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had gathered in the state as they were planning a demonstration before the Asansol Municipal Corporation building demanding better civic facilities, but it did not have permission from the administration.

The situation became grave after BJYM workers also fought with the police. The party workers pelted stones at the officials in anger resulting in injuring several people. The police then lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the agitated protestors.

West Bengal has been witnessing several incidents of clashes between BJP and TMC workers. Both the parties have blamed each for the incidents of violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)