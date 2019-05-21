Lokayukta team raids three locations related to commercial tax official

A team of Lokayukta on Tuesday raided three properties of Komal here and found two kg gold, Rs 49,000 cash and cars.

The raids are currently underway at Bali's two residences and a farmhouse. She works in Ushaganj Chhawani.

The Lokayukta officials started the raids at around 5:30 am in the morning. Further details are currently awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)