ECI announces re-polling at a Kolkata booth

The (ECI) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

declared void the poll held on May 19 at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

The re-polling will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm.

BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP delegation led by and approached the EC and urged it to conduct re-polling in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

The delegation had also requested the EC to withdraw false cases made against BJP leaders in

Large scale violence was reported from different parliamentary constituencies across in all the seventh phase of the with (TMC) and BJP blaming each other for the violence.

