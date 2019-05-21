J-K: Ujh bridge to become functional soon, locals pleased with speedy completion of project

An under-construction bridge at in and Kashmir's district is nearing completion and locals are hailing the progress of the project.

According to authorities, the bridge is nearing completion and is likely to be thrown open for public use before the onset of the monsoon season.

The residents believe that with the opening of the bridge, their commuting woes would be solved.

"We are very happy with the progress of the bridge. We have been facing problem to cross due to heavy flow of water during monsoon. We are forced to take a longer route which results in wastage of time and money. When the bridge opens, we hope it will solve our commuting woes," a local told ANI.

Apart from the locals, the bridge is expected to be a boon for security forces as they can move their convoys and defence instruments to border areas in the state.

A total of Rs 44 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the bridge, which has a 1,020-metre length. The project is being undertaken by the (BRO).

The bridge will connect a number of border villages located in Samba and districts. It is also expected to improve connectivity to neighbouring

