Maruti Suzuki skids after weak sales in June

Maruti Suzuki India was down 0.21% to Rs 6520 at 14:46 IST on the BSE after the company reported 14% decline in total vehicle sales to 1.24 lakh units in June 2019 over June 2018.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 358.27 points, or 0.91% to 39,752.91.

On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 6600 and a low of Rs 6500.55 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,922.85 on 24 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35 on 28 January 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic vehicle sales declined 15.3% to 1.14 lakh units. Total export sales rose by 5.7% to 9,847 units in June 2019 over June 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India's net profit declined 4.6% to Rs 1795.60 crore on 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 20737.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India is India's largest passenger car company.

