LS polls 2019: BJP wins 299 seats, leading on 4

BJP has won 299 seats, while is leading on four other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of (ECI) on Friday.

The counting of votes polled in the elections is still underway on 11 seats. People voted for 542 seats in the seven-phased polls, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

The party has been declared victorious only on 52 seats.

In all, the result has been declared for 531 seats so far.

All (AITMC) has bagged a total of 22 seats out of 42 in

has won eight seats and is leading on four seats in Odisha.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in won 23 seats out of 39 seats. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in has won 16 seats while in has won 18 seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has won 21 seats and is leading on one seat. In Telangana, TRS has won nine seats, as per the details updated by the ECI at 10:45 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)