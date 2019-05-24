LS polls 2019: BJP wins 299 seats, leading on 4

BJP has won 299 Lok Sabha seats, while is leading on four other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.
The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is still underway on 11 seats. People voted for 542 seats in the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.
The Congress party has been declared victorious only on 52 seats.
In all, the result has been declared for 531 seats so far.
All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) has bagged a total of 22 seats out of 42 in West Bengal.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has won eight seats and is leading on four seats in Odisha.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu won 23 seats out of 39 seats. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar has won 16 seats while Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has won 18 seats.
In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has won 21 seats and is leading on one seat. In Telangana, TRS has won nine seats, as per the details updated by the ECI at 10:45 am.
