LS polls: 58.08 pc polling in Jharkhand till 4 pm

As polling began in four parliamentary constituencies of on Sunday in the sixth phase of the elections, has recorded the highest voter turnout till 4 pm.

seat saw 60.24 per cent of voting while Singhbhum recorded the second highest voter turnout of 59.96 per cent.

The polling percentage in and the coal capital of India, remained at 58.74 per cent and 54.66 per cent respectively.

The state in total recorded a voting percentage of 58.08 per cent till 4 pm.

has fielded former against from constituency.

Sitting of BJP and ally JMM's Champai Soren are in the battle in

In Singhbhum, the BJP has shown confidence in its incumbent against Congress' Geeta Kora, wife of former CM.

seat is interesting as this time BJP ally All Students Union (AJSU) has fielded Chandraprakash Choudhary against Jagarnath Mahato the candidate from the grand alliance.

Jharkhand has 14 seats, amongst which one is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and five are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats giving it a decisive victory in the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)