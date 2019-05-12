LS polls: 58.08 pc polling in Jharkhand till 4 pm

As polling began in four parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Giridih has recorded the highest voter turnout till 4 pm.
Giridih Lok Sabha seat saw 60.24 per cent of voting while Singhbhum recorded the second highest voter turnout of 59.96 per cent.
The polling percentage in steel city Jamshedpur and the coal capital of India, Dhanbad remained at 58.74 per cent and 54.66 per cent respectively.
The state in total recorded a voting percentage of 58.08 per cent till 4 pm.
Congress has fielded former cricketer Kirti Azad against incumbent BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh from Dhanbad constituency.
Sitting MP Vidhyut Varan Mahato of BJP and Congress ally JMM's Champai Soren are in the battle in Jamshedpur.
In Singhbhum, the BJP has shown confidence in its incumbent MP Laxman Giluva against Congress' Geeta Kora, wife of former Jharkhand CM.
Giridih seat is interesting as this time BJP ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has fielded Chandraprakash Choudhary against Jagarnath Mahato the candidate from the grand alliance.
Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats, amongst which one is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and five are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats giving it a decisive victory in the seat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
