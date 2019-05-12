Lok Sabha polls: Uttar Pradesh records over 43 pc voter turnout till 3.25 pm

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 3.25 pm on Sunday in where 14 parliamentary seats are at stake in the sixth phase of the elections, with Ambedkarnagar topping the polling chart.

According to the (ECI), Ambedkarnagar seat witnessed the highest 47.87 per cent voter turnout, while Machhlishahr stood at the second position at 47.46 per cent. Phulpur recorded the lowest voter turnout.

Voting percentage in stands at an estimated 46.24 per cent, followed by Sultanpur (45.89 per cent), Azamgarh (45.25 per cent), Lalganj (44.16 per cent), Sant Kabir Nagar (44.08 per cent), Jaunpur (43.84 per cent), Pratapgarh (43.34 per cent), Shrawasti (41.93 per cent), Bhadohi (41.53 per cent), Domariyaganj (39.45 per cent), (38.87 per cent), and Phulpur (36.51 per cent).

Former and (Azamgarh) and Maneka are among the prominent leaders whose fate will be packed in the electronic voting machines.

Of the total 14 seats, 13 were won by the in the last with Azamgarh being the only exception where SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav emerged as the winner.

Elections are being held in the sixth phase all ten in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, in addition to

Re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in West Bengal's parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag seat, along with one polling station each in Puducherry and Several incidents of poll-booth violence have been reported from

Polling began at 7 am across the seven states and will continue till 6 pm.

The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

