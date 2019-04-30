Amethi: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'missing MP' needs to give account of 15 years of work

-
Smriti Irani, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that the "missing MP" needs to give an account of 15 years of his work to the people here.
"Amethi has been suffering from the burden of a missing MP for many years. It has been dreaming in years that on one-day development will reach every poor. In last Lok Sabha elections, the missing MP did many promises, but crushed them under his own feet in last five years," said Irani who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi.
"If Rahul Gandhi is sitting in Wayand then he should hear that he needs to give the account of 15 years or 5475 days to Amethi," she added.
She went on to add, "Aaj Amethi sansadiya chetra me uss lapata sansad ke prati jan jan ka aakrosh itna ki wo jeet kar bhi dusri seat par bhag gaye, hum haar kar bhi paanch varsh tak janta ke madya me seva dete rahe."
Amethi will go for polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 6. The result will be announced on May 23.
