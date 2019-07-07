Lucknow: FIR registered in Picup Bhawan fire incident

On the direction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an FIR has been registered in the Picup Bhawan fire incident, which took place on July 3.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353, 436, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The enquiry committee has suspected conspiracy in this case.

A fire broke out at the Pradeshiya Industrial and Investment Corporation of Uttar Pradesh Limited (PICUP) Bhawan in Vibhuti Khand of Gomtinagar on Wednesday. The fire was later brought under control.

