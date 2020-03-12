JUST IN
Covid19: Last 2 Ind vs SA ODIs to be played in empty stadiums, says BCCI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa will be played behind closed doors.

"After holding discussions with the MYAS and MOHFW, the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering, including spectators," the BCCI said in a statement.

The first ODI was abandoned with a toss at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The remaining two ODIs will be played at Lucknow and Kolkata on March 11 and 18 respectively.
 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday assessed that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.

The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the Government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans. The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the Government of India and state regulatory bodies.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 22:40 IST

