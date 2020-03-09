India vs South Africa: Proteas arrive for ODI series, starting March 12

JUST IN
New Delhi 

South Africa cricket team
South Africa's batsman Anrich Nortje, rear right, celebrates with teammates after bowling the last delivery at the end of the 2nd T20 cricket match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. File Photo: AP | PT

The South African ODI team arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-match series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12.

The 16-member side will be flying to the hill city on Monday itself while the Indian squad will reach the venue on Tuesday.
 

The centrally contracted Indian players will undergo a series of medical tests at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to ascertain fitness as well as to assess workload.

The visiting team is accompanied by Cricket South Africa's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, due to the prevalent novel coronavirus threat.

India has recorded 39 cases so far, while the number of infected has gone beyond one lakh internationally.
 

The series' second and third ODI will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

India vs South Africa full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
12-Mar 1st ODI, IND vs SA Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 1:30 PM
15-Mar 2nd ODI, IND vs SA Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 1:30 PM
18-Mar 3rd ODI, IND vs SA Eden Gardens, Kolkata 1:30 PM

First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 11:00 IST

