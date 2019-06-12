Is Madonna's 'Madame X' tour flopping?

' of Pop' Madonna, is all buckled up to kick off her 'Madame X' tour in September, but seems like the time's not right for the as the ticket sales are going too slow.

The tour which will commence on September 12 and ends on October 7 is off to a slow start as hundreds of seats still lie available with just three months ahead of the tour, reported cited by

The 60-year old's forthcoming tour is more aimed at small, theatre-kind of venues with only about a thousand seats each.

will end her tour at the with a seating capacity of about 2100 people. But more than half of the mezzanine seats priced at USD 357 were unsold as of Tuesday. However, half of the balcony seat priced at USD 257 but offered at USD 220 on discount, have been sold.

The pop icon's last tour, 'Rebel Heart' in 2015-16, grossed USD 170 million at several venues drawing about 30,000 fans for every single show. The sold out Madison Garden twice, reportedly.

As she is about to release her album ' 14, the time doesn't seem to be in liaison with the Earlier in May, Madonna's Eurovision performance in was slammed by Israel's

Later, a feature on her in a publication disturbed the singer to which she made a hard-hitting rejoinder on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)