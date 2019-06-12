Social media aflutter after 'Dobby' like elf creature captured on US home security camera

-
An online video showing an elf-like creature that many are saying resembles 'Dobby' from the Harry Potter film and caused a flutter on social media and left viewers wondering about the identity of the creature!
While speculations flew back and forth on the identity of the figure between users on social media, the mystery seemed to have been resolved.
The video which surfaced on the internet on Friday was captured by a home security camera, reported Fox News.
The owner of the house shared the clip on Facebook and wrote, "First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??"
After the peculiar video became viral, scores of interpretations regarding the strange creature with skinny legs and big ears started dropping in. While some called it an alien or an elf, some even found him similar to Dobby from 'Harry Potter.'
Experts say that the video hasn't been altered and after a keen observation, some viewers opined that the creature in the clip might be just a kid with flip-flops and pants on his head.
