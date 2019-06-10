ICICI-Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, Deepak,, Nishant fail to appear before ED

Former Chanda Kochhar, her husband and didnot appear before the on Monday in connection with the Videocon loan case.

A team of lawyers led by nVijay Aggarwal informed the agency that the three accused would not appear before it.

The ED is investigating into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by to in 2009 and 2011.

Earlier on June 1, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) transferred the matters involving ICICI-Videocon loan case accused and to another bench.

The matters were transferred from the Chairman, Adjudicating Authority to the Member (Law), Adjudicating Authority.

Earlier in March, the (ED) had conducted various raids in the premises of companies related to Kanodia and Kochhar and had seized various documents and electronic records under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)