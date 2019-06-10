No way to verify if PoK terror camps closed, will continue to maintain strict vigil: Gen Rawat

"There is now way to verify whether the has closed the terrorist camps there (in PoK) or not. We will not take chances and continue to maintain a strict vigil along our borders," told ANI when asked if the had any information about having shut down its terrorist camps in PoK.

The was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army.

Reports today suggested that the Army shut down its key terror infrastructure, including over a dozen training camps across the Line of Control.

The development, the reports suggested, have taken place ahead of anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) plenary meeting next week where Pakistan faces the possibility of being blacklisted for non-compliance.

On the issue of infiltration attempts by Pakistan, top Army sources said there has not been any serious attempt by the to push any terrorists from its side to this summer.

However, the is keeping a strict vigil on borders and prepared to foil any infiltration bid from across the borders.

Sources said Pakistan pulled back a part of its armoured columns from the Sialkot sector opposite the Jammu sector.

The forward deployments were made by the Pakistan Army after carried out aerial strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

had also deployed armoured elements of its strike corps after the aerial attacks to guard against any Pakistani misadventure.

