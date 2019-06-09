JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh: School holidays extended till June 23 due to heat conditions

ANI  |  General News 

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has extended the summer holidays of all schools by a week due to the prevailing heat conditions in the state.

"Keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions prevailing in the state the schools which were scheduled to re-open on June 16 after summer holidays, will now re-open on June 23," a notification by the Department read.

The Education Department had earlier set May 1 to June 16 as the duration for the summer holidays in the state.

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh are facing acute water shortage due to the existing heatwave conditions, scanty rainfalls have further added to the woes of the people in the state.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 23:16 IST

