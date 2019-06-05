JUST IN
Madurai: Villagers offer unique prayers to get relief from heatwave

In an attempt to seek relief from the extreme heatwave condition, people of Kokkulam village carried out processions and unique prayers in Madurai on Wednesday.

Villagers in large numbers gathered to offer prayers to the Lord for rains in the region. They carried out processions of horses made up of clay, colourfully decorated umbrellas and other religious materials. They conducted puja and distributed sweets to those present at the event.

This comes after scorching heatwave gripping a large part of the country. The sections of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and other parts of the country are suffering significantly of draught. The weather agencies have issued a 'red alert' warnings in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 19:40 IST

