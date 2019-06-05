Sharp winds, bad weather prolongs Nanda Devi rescue mission

Operations to rescue mountaineers at the peak here is likely to extend as bad weather and high sharp winds in the Himalayan Belt are hampering rescue efforts, the said on Wednesday.

Indian helicopters with ITBP mountaineers on board today took three sorties but had to turn back to due to adverse conditions, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Pithoragarh said.

A 12-member international expedition team, including nationals from the US, UK and went missing recently while climbing the peak. The Indian (IAF) is conducting search and rescue missions to rescue the delegation of the foreign tourists. Four members have already been evacuated by the

The said, "A helicopter will land a team at a higher location where these problems do not arise. The team will be given a time of three to four days to get acclimatized to weather and height conditions. Then they'll start the keeping in mind their safety."

The IAF helicopters have flown a total of five missions and evacuated four UK nationals from an altitude of 4,500 m.

The search for the remaining eight members is underway along the trek route.

Standing at a height of 7,816 metres, is the second highest mountain in and the 23rd highest overall in the world.

