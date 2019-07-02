Maha: Amid heavy downpour, suburban trains suspended

Amidst heavy downpour in the state, the Central railway on Tuesday suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Central Railways spokesperson said in its statement, "It is nature's fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

Earlier on June 30, eight trains were diverted after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section.

Furthermore, four trains were short terminated while four others were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.

The Railways said state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

