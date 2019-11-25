Maharashtra: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Ajit Pawar's residence to hold talks

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday reached at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence to hold talks with him amid ongoing political tussle in the state.

This meeting is crucial since NCP chief Sharad Pawar has earlier removed Ajit Pawar from the post of party's legislature leader. But Ajit Pawar has said that he is in the NCP and his uncle Sharad Pawar is "our" leader.

Earlier, Bhujbal said that Sharad Pawar did not direct anyone to do anything, nor did he agree to anything with regard to the Maharashtra government formation.

"This thing is very clear that Pawar Sahab did not direct anyone to do anything, neither he agreed to anything. If there would have been something, he would have told everyone (NCP leaders). Later, he (Sharad Pawar) made it clear that whatever has happened is not correct so we have to trust these things. We are the witness to these things," Bhujbal said while speaking on the government formation in Maharashtra state.

On being asked about his view on the 'Twitter war' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, he said, "Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong."

As of now, MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are staying at different hotels in Mumbai whereas the date of floor test in Maharashtra assembly is yet to be announced.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs on November 25.

