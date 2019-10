Maharashtra poll results: Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli seat

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 7,020 votes from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency after the first round of counting in Maharashtra elections, according to initial trends of Election Commission (EC).

Aaditya Thackeray, the 29-year-old son of Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, is the first member of the family in the party's history to contest



The junior Thackeray is pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam in Worli assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 21 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, while its ally Shiv Sena is ahead in 13 seats, as per official trends from EC.

Congress, on the other hand, is leading on five seats while its alliance partner, NCP is ahead in 15 seats.

Independents are leading on four seats and the Krantikari Shetkari Party is ahead in one constituency, according to the EC.

There are 288 seats in the Counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21.