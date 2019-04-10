From jail, Lalu calls upon people to chase off 'anti-reservation, anti-constitution' PM Modi

Rashtriya (RJD) chief on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to chase off alleged "anti-reservation and anti-Constitution" in the polls.

Yadav, also a former of whose bail plea in the fodder case was rejected by the on Wednesday, made a written appeal to the state's people from to oust Modi from power by voting against him in the polls.

"We need to have the passion of do-or-die to chase off anti-reservation and anti-Constitution Modi," Lalu said in the letter, which was uploaded on his page.

"I am in the prison but not my thoughts," said Yadav, while voicing apprehensions that "destructive ideologies" might be planning some conspiracies in his "absence." "As long as I am here, I won't let anyone cheat the people of Bihar," he said.

The further said that everything from the society to the country is at stake in this election while asserting that this fight is against the people who want to "divide the country and are against the rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

"You would be aware of how tried to end reservation. How our Dalit sons like Rohith Vemula were forced to commit suicide due to harassment? How there were attempts to dilute the law regarding atrocities on Dalits and Scheduled Castes," the said.

"The followers of will do everything possible to finish the Dalits. They should be chased off from Delhi," said Yadav.

The further alleged that the wants to keep Dalits as slaves by misguiding the people in the name of "danger to the country and Hindus." He termed the as " "

"Think what will happen to you (Dalits) if they come to power again. They get troubled when you ask for a share in the government and country's resources as per your populations," he said in the letter, adding this election is to identify the government and the traitors both.

"If you miss it this time, you will miss it forever," he said.

"Stay united and continue with the struggle. It is necessary for the people of the unprivileged class to be on the throne of Delhi," the RJD chief appealed to the Dalits.

The election to 40 seats in will be held in seven phases, beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)