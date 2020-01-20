Delhi polls: Transforming Delhi into London is not achievable, says Gambhir

leader and former cricketer said here on Monday said that will make the national capital a better and a safer place to live and ideas like making it London or Paris are 'not achievable.'

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister he said, "Making Delhi like London, Paris is not achievable. Those were false promises and for making people fool."

"We will only promise what we can deliver. We will not make false promises. In last five years AAP's has betrayed the people" he said.

" promised so many things such as schools, colleges, universities, clean water and buses but he has not been able to deliver anything," he added.

Also, he expressed confidence that will perform well in the upcoming elections as it has fielded 'very good candidates'.

"I am very happy that we have got some very good candidates. We have got Rajkumar Dhillon, Ravi Negi. I am sure they will do a very good job. They will perform really well for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Gambhir said while talking to ANI.

On asking about the recent incidents in Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), he said, "I have been a very strong believer that it is fine to protest. In a democracy, you can protest but there should not be any violence. There is no place for violence."

Speaking on the political role in all these protests and violence Gambhir said, "You should never do protest on the shoulders of youth. Youth is the future of the country and you should not make it political as well. Using youth for your own political benefit is very dangerous."

Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.