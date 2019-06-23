Mamata must follow Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's ideology: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP's General Secretary on Sunday thanked Chief Minister for observing of Shyama Prasad but suggested that she must follow his ideologies and shun violence in the state.

"Observing and following his thinking are two different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in West Bengal," he said while speaking to media in

"The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking. His was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji's is one which divides the nation," he added.

On the issue of abrogating Article 370 in the state of and Kashmir, Vijayvargiya said that it is on his party's agenda and will be done at an appropriate time.

Dr was the founder of Bhartiya in 1951 which later evolved into the BJP and was ideologically close to the RSS.

It is believed that the prominent leader died under mysterious circumstance while he was in custody in for vociferously opposing Article 370 in and Kashmir. While others believe that there is no mystery behind Mukherjee's death saying that he died due to on June 23, 1953.

