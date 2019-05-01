Man critically injured after jumping before metro train

A man was critically injured after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a metro train at Dwarka Sector 9 station here on Wednesday.
Due to the incident, services on the Blue Line between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21 metro stations were affected for a while.
"Blue Line Update -- Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Dwarka due to person on track. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on its Twitter handle.
Later, the DMRC said that operations in the affected section resumed.
