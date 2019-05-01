Man critically injured after jumping before metro train

A man was critically injured after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a metro train at Sector 9 station here on Wednesday.

Due to the incident, services on the between and Sector 21 metro stations were affected for a while.

" Update -- Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Dwarka due to person on track. Normal service on all other lines," the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on its handle.

Later, the DMRC said that operations in the affected section resumed.

